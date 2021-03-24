Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Share & Trends Analysis by Virus Type (Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Genetics, Blood Screening, Microbiology, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Institutions, Others), Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

The Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market size reached a valuation of USD 10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of over 9% through the forecast years. The viral molecular diagnostics market is a sub-market of the molecular diagnostics market and is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This report on the viral molecular diagnostics market sheds light on factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the viral molecular diagnostics industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Molecular diagnostics consists of processes and methods that are used to analyze the individuals genetic code and the way their cells express their genes as proteins. The technique is used to diagnose and monitor the disease, detect risk, and decide which therapies will work best for individual patients. By analyzing the disease of the patients and their specifics, molecular diagnostics allows the healthcare professionals to curate personalized medication. Viral molecular diagnostics helps in diagnosing the infectious diseases caused by viruses such as HBV, HCV, and HIV, among others.

As during the flu season, many people can get infected by the flu virus, there exists a high chance of it spreading. Viral diseases can be spread via inhaling or swallowing them, by being bitten by an insect, or through sexual contact. Among the population, the geriatric population is more prone to viral diseases due to the lower immunity. The growing risk of viral infections and the prevalence of viral diseases such as AIDS, Hepatitis, influenza are the primary driving factors of the global viral molecular diagnostics population. The growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, rising awareness of viral diseases and the ever-increasing investments & initiatives by the government in various countries are some of the other factors contributing towards the growth of the viral molecular diagnostics market. Conversely, the lack of skilled professionals, operational efficiency, and the high cost of the diagnostics are some of the major restraints on the market. However, the advancements in the biotechnology will play a key role in offering new opportunities for growth during the forecast period because biotechnology is often catering to the demand for new vaccines, new drugs for various viral infections.Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Others,Infectious Diseases, Genetics, Blood Screening, Microbiology, Others

