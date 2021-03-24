Biologics Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Biologics Market By Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Hormones/Proteins), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune diseases), By End use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and Region, Forecasts to 2026

The Biologics market was valued at USD 251.5 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, with forecasts for 2026 eclipsing USD 625.6 million. The market is driven by growing capital investment from the key market players, government support and initiatives for the development and implementation of biologics, the rise in the prevalence of chronic target diseases, patent expiries that eliminates exclusivity of the leading biologic drugs, and growing demand and higher acceptability for innovative therapies. Biologics are the drugs processed through biological processes. Biologics can be tailored to hit the specific targets in the human body.Gene-based and cellular biologics, for instance, are an essential element of biomedical research and used to treat a variety of medical conditions for which no other treatments are available. Biologic medicines are often up to two hundred to a thousand times larger in volume compared to the volume of a chemical drug. Biologic medicines are usually injected into the patients body because of its large molecular size and fragile molecular structure. Biologics are used for the treatment of various diseases and conditions, like anaemia, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases.

Biologic drugs have witnessed a significant success rate, notably in cancer and autoimmune diseases, and have thus allowed big pharmaceutical companies, like Eli Lilly and Company, and Novartis to invest in and publish these products on a large scale. In terms of revenue, biologics ranked sixth amongst all types of drugs. Biologics are anticipated to continue their growth trend with more innovative technologies and therapies coming to the market. In some therapeutic areas treatment with biologic is quite significant, especially in high-income countries. However, stringent government regulations and associated side effects like gastrointestinal complications, change in blood pressure, chest pain, breathing problems, etc. are expected to hamper the market. In addition, need for a developed health system to supervise the treatment with biologics, high R&D investment, the complexity of manufacturing process of biologics are some major restraint of the market.

The global biologics market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-use. The research takes a closer look at prominent driving factors responsible for the exorbitant 11.9% CAGR. The study also analyses the market share of each region, company, and product. The report also presents constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and Investment opportunities prevailing in the market. Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S are dominating players in the market and are the companies considered for this report.

