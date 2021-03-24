Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Form, Routes of Administration (Inhalation, Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, Others), Product, Application, Source and End User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Others) – Global Forecast 2026.

The Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.04 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.32 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.7%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in the usage of cannabidiol (CBD) in medical application, supplements, beverages and skin care.As a wide-spectrum pharmaceutical therapy, the cannabidiol marketplace is likely to witness significant R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry. For its potential in the treatment of a number of diseases, multiple scientific studies have shown promising results of cannabidiol. As a result, the cannabidiol market is marked by a significant cannabidiol therapy that receives FDA approval or moves forward in human clinical trials.

Approval of EPIDIOLEX cannabidiol has become a landmark announcement as it is the very first FDA approval of cannabis sativa plant-derived drug and also validated some of cannabidiol’s therapeutic benefits. Significant economic, political and legislative shifts across the global cannabinoid marketplace are also expected to impact approval. It is also expected that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will reschedule and change the cannabidiol compound classification in the near future.The key players in the market are CV Sciences (US), Isodiol International (Canada), Medical Marijuana (US), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), CBD American Shaman (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), IRIE CBD (US), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corp. (US), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (US), and Insys Therapeutics, Inc (US).Inhalation, Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, Others,Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Others

