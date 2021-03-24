Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market By Type (Industry-Specific and Broad-Based), By Component (Software and Service), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Industry Vertical, Is Expected To Reach USD 1690.6 Million By 2026

The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.3 percent by 2026, to reach USD 1690.6 million in 2026 from USD 802.4 million in 2018. A growing inclination to improve the efficacy of laboratories by implementing an information management system to support various operations in a laboratory by handling tasks such as tracking of data, providing a data exchange interface with a flexible architecture, etc. is forecasted to boost the market demand for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) helps in optimizing various laboratory operation to keep pace with diversified and strict demands of clients.Strict regulatory norms set up by government to authenticate the data used in analysis by laboratories, for disaster management in laboratories, record archival, etc. are further expected to push the market for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).

The Asia pacific market is estimated to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 9.3% in the forecast period. An increase in trend to outsource laboratory services to curb the issues related to structural cost and sustainability especially in chemical, petroleum and pharmaceutical industries along with an increased funding in R&D sector id driving the market for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in this region. Japan, one of the most developed countries in world, is forecasted to witness the highest rate of growth in the region during the forecast period.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Informatics, Labware, Labvantage, Genologics Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, Lablynx, Labworks LLC, Computing solutions and Siemens. On March, 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Core Informatics, an information software company that specializes in cloud-based software solutions to handle scientific data management.Industry-Specific and Broad-Based,Software and Service,On-Premise and Cloud-Based

