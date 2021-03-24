Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Size, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2026

Behavioral health software enables medical professionals to diagnose a patient suffering from the mental illnesses, particularly, depression, addiction, stress or anxiety by analyzing their past records and behavioral patterns to suggest the suitable method of treatment. Approximately 1 in every 5 adults, that is, 43.8 million people in the U.S. experience mental illness in a given year. High demand for e-mental health services, digital government initiatives and global awareness about healthcare spending is driving the growth of the global behavioral health software market. While the software has made it easy to track patient records and administer financial payments, it has not helped the removal of geographical barriers. The limitations can be narrowed down to data security & privacy issues and the lack of knowledge of operating the software. The mental health software market is expected to rise from $1.15 billion in 2017 to $2.31 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 14.8%.

