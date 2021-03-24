Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Analysis By Type (Web-based Solution, Licensed Industries, Cloud-Based), By Application (Hospitals, Contract Research Organisation, Academic institutes and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is projected to grow at a rate of 14.9% by 2026, to reach USD 2.52 billion in 2026 from USD 0.69 billion in 2018. Electronic clinical outcome assessment has proven over time to be cost-effective and be benefited from saving costs by both the clinical trial sponsors. eCOA measures overall mental state, patient symptoms, and the progression of a disease. Pharmaceutical industry spending on clinical trials has been witnessing a significant increase in spending on clinical trials, with clinical data management rapidly growing. Advancement of cloud computing in the pharmaceutical industry is also one of the crucial factors influencing market growth. However, the initial high cost of implementing eCOA solution remains a rising concern for mid-scale pharmaceutical manufacturers or sponsors of clinical trials.North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, in terms of value, in 2026. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period. Presence of technologically advanced research centers, medical device manufacturers, universities, and hospitals coupled with improved healthcare establishments are expected to drive the new drug development activities in the coming years. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share of North America in 2016, owing to the higher adoption levels of healthcare analytics services. Initiatives pertaining to the adoption of eClinical platforms undertaken by various government and nonprofit organizations are anticipated to boost the usage in the coming years.OmniComm Systems, eClinical solutions, CRF Health, Oracle Corporation, Paraxel International Corporation, Kayentis, Medidata Solution, Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated and ERT Clinical. In June 2018, Kayentis entered into a strategic partnership with OmniComm Systems, Inc. for patient data collection in clinical trials. By integrating OmniComms TrialMaster electronic data capture (EDC) and Kayentiss Clinform, eCOA solution the companies plan on serving life sciences clients. Web-based Solution, Licensed Industries, Cloud-Based,Hospitals, Contract Research Organisation, Academic institutes and Others,

