Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Hardware, Software & Services), by Application, by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026

The Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion and is expected to record rapid growth in the coming years owing to the increasing need for AIDC in the healthcare sector. The industry is expected to deliver a CAGR of nearly 15.6% in the forecast duration to reach the valuation of USD 5 billion by the year 2026. This report on the healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) gives an extensive analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends of the industry and predicts the possible developments in the forecast duration. For this study, historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

Automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) is a process, which involves the identification of objects, collecting the related data and entering it directly into the computer or any other microprocessor-controlled system without the need of any manual data entry. Healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) has allowed the error-free collection of data and improved patient care by decreasing the risk of medication errors.

The rising medication errors and the growing healthcare expenditure are the major driving factors of the healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market. The increasing need of patient safety, investments in healthcare infrastructure and the rising government legislation regarding the use of barcode & RFID technology are the other aspects, which will boost the growth of the healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market. Whereas, the high initial investments and low adoption rate of AIDC by healthcare centers are the restraining factors, which may impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America owns the majority of the healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market due to the higher adoption rate of advanced healthcare systems, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to progress at the fastest rate in the forecast duration.Hardware, Software & Services

