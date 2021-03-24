Population Health Management (PHM) Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Analysis, By Product Type (Software, Services), by Delivery Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises), by Application (Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home, Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record), by End User (Providers, Payers, Employers Group), Forecasts to 2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.



The global Population Health Management (PHM) market was valued at USD 21.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 132.74 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Population Health Management (PHM) is a collection and analysis of data of patients which is gathered from various information technology sources, especially related to those patients with high-risk diseases, so that the care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. It seeks to improve health outcomes of a group by identifying individual patients within that group.Population Health Management program brings clinical, financial and operational data together from across the enterprise and provides actionable analytics for providers to help improve efficiency and patient care. Key recent developments in Population Health Management Market: In April 2019, Hendrick Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare provider in Abilene, Texas, extended and expanded its relationship with Allscripts to create one single integrated clinical and financial patient record which includes the Sunrise suite of solutions, including Sunrise Ambulatory Care, Sunrise Financial Manager, Sunrise Health Information Manager, Sunrise Abstracting, Knowledge Based Charting, consumer/patient engagement platform FollowMyHealth, Allscripts Identity Manager and Allscripts Patient Flow with Census Logic. The combined technology and single platform will help deliver the health system physicians patient information across the ambulatory care continuum.

Growing acceptance of IT health care solution for population health, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, benefits of PHM tools such as remote health management, data integration, and data storage are expected to fuel the growth of the global population health management market during the forecast period.

Mergers and acquisitions have taken place by the companies in Population Health Management for better disease management. For instance: July 2018, Health Catalyst, a leader in next-generation data, analytics, and decision support, today announced completion of its acquisition of Medicity, one of the nations largest population health management companies with solutions for health information exchange (HIE), business intelligence, and provider and patient engagement.The Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market, such as Allscripts, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Health Catalyst LLC, Healthagen LLC, i2i Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, OptumHealth, Inc., Persivia, UnitedHealth Group, Verisk Health Inc., WellCentive, Inc. and ZeOmega. Software, Services,Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises,Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home, Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record,Providers, Payers, Employers Group

