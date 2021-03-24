Next Generation Sequencing Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis, By Products & Services (Sample Preparation, Sequencer, Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), End User (Academia, Clinics), Forecasts to 2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339975/Next Generation Sequencing Market Analys#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global next generation sequencing market was valued at USD 5,793.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,122.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Next generation sequencing is a non-Sanger-based high-throughput sequencing technology. Advanced next generation sequencing methods provides faster and cost effective DNA/RNA sequencing as compared to Sangers method that contributes to its increasing demand across the world. Key factors contributing to the growth of next generation sequencing market includes increasing size of genomic databases, application of Big-data analytics in next generation sequencing analysis, launch of advanced sequencers & consumables, technological advancements in next generation sequencing analysis in field of data analysis, improved turnaround time of next generation sequencing services, availability of portable, accurate, low cost, high throughput, as well as easy-to-use sequencing technologies, availability of funds to adopt state-of-art facilities for research applications, and increasing horizon of its applications such as epigenetics, metagenomics, cancer research, and clinical applications.Next generation sequencing has enormous potential in clinical applications such as cancer diagnosis, familial screening, and cancer recurrence monitoring; but is presently used primarily for research purposes. Next generation sequencing offers accurate, faster and more reliable early diagnostics as compared to the existing diagnostics. With advent of third generation sequencers that includes portable sequencers, low cost benchtop sequencers, and long-read sequencers, Exome-Seq and de-novo whole-genome sequencing is expected to gain traction for clinical applications during the forecast period 2019-2026. With declining sequencing costs demand of targeted gene sequencing for limited number of genes is falling, and most tumors are completely sequenced to provide complete set of genetic information to the clinicians. Increasing horizon of next generation sequencing applications is a major factor driving the growth of next generation sequencing market in field of forensics, crime investigation, and epigenetic studies. For instance, in July 2018, FBI approved the use next generation sequencing technology by US forensic laboratories for creation of DNA profiles to be included in a nationwide database.

Next generation sequencing market is characterized by constant technological advancement, where the key market players are engaged in providing cheaper, efficient, faster, accurate and user friendly experience. The leading as well as emerging companies are engaged in organic as well as inorganic growth strategies that includes agreements, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, expansions and joint ventures.Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK), BGI (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)Sample Preparation, Sequencer, Services,Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion, SMRT, Nanopore,Diagnostics, Drug Discovery,Academia, Clinics

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339975/Next Generation Sequencing Market Analys

________________________________________