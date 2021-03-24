Photomedicine Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Photomedicine Market Analysis, By Device Type (Lasers, Lamps, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Full spectrum lights), Application (Dental, Oncology, Dermatology, Pain, Ophthalmology), Forecasts to 2026

The global Photomedicine market was valued at USD 314.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 498.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8 %. Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary branch of medicine that involves study and application of light with respect to health and diseases caused by light and use of light to detect, diagnose and treat diseases. It includes both, study and treatment of diseases caused by exposure to light and on the other hand, diagnostic and therapeutic applications of light for detecting and curing diseases.Light energy is capable of causing heating, mechanical effects and chemical reactions. The transfer of light energy through photon absorption can lead to many different consequences in photomedicine. Moreover, there are many new approaches for using light to see inside the body to detect and diagnose diseases. Photomedicine treatment is done by exposing the individual to light with specific wavelengths using several tools such as lasers, photo chromatic polarized light, etc. The biggest advantage of this type of treatment is that it helps get better visualizations. It is a minimally invasive treatment thus making it a bigger attraction than the traditional open surgeries. There are several diseases that are caused by light. However, the vast applicability of this treatment has encouraged a large portion of the people to opt for it.

Technological advancements such as introduction of devices for full body forms and optical diagnostic procedures have been propelling the market. The technological advances in medical aesthetics, development of compact, versatile and multi-functional photomedicine devices have been the key driving factors of this market.THOR Photomedicine Ltd., PhotoMedex, Alma Lasers, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis and Candela.Lasers, Lamps, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Full spectrum lights,Dental, Oncology, Dermatology, Pain, Ophthalmology

