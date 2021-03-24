In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Analysis, By Product Type (Quality Controls Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services), by Application (Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics), by Manufacturer Type, by End User, Forecasts to 2026

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market was valued at USD 881.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1229.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. A Quality Control is a procedure used in each assay to assure a test run is valid and results are reliable: Kit Controls and Quality Control Samples. It aims to analyse the accuracy of the entire testing process from receipt of sample and testing of sample to reporting of results. Key recent developments: in May 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays have received FDA clearance which delivers an accurate and objective method for diagnosing bacterial vaginitis.Frequently progressing technology-oriented changes in the diagnostics field and rising need to guarantee patient safety require the application of quality assurance programs in various medical disciplines. The growth in the IVD quality controls market is mainly propelled by the increasing number of accredited laboratories and growing mandates on the use of quality controls from regulatory and accreditation bodies. For instance: in April 2019, The University of Antwerp, bioMrieux and Wellcome Trust launched VALUE-Dx, the first Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project initiated by six in vitro diagnostic companies who join forces with 20 non-industry partners to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and improve patient outcomes.The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market, such as Agilent Technologies, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Techne, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin, Fortress Diagnostics, Future Diagnostics Solutions, Helena Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Laboratory Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Sun Diagnostics, LLC., Sero AS, Sysmex Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Quality Controls Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services,Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics

