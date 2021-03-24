Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, By Product Type (Glucose Monitoring, Cardiometabolic Testing, Infectious Disease), by Platform Type (Lateral Flow Assays, Biosensors), by Prescription Mode, by End User, Forecasts to 2026

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market was valued at USD 23.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%. Point-of-care diagnostic also called bedside testing or near-patient testing, is a medical diagnostic test organized outside the laboratory at or at the bedside where the patient is receiving care.These tests are usually performed by non-laboratory personnel and test results are used for clinical decision making. These tests are comparatively more expensive than typical laboratory tests but are convenient and cost effective in some clinical settings since these are performed in close proximity to the patient. Key recent developments in the field of Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics: In July 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG announced FDA has granted Brea through Device Designation to Elecsys ?-Amyloid CSF and Elecsys Phospho-Tau CSF to support improved diagnosis of Alzheimers disease

Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, rising incidence of target diseases, need for rapid diagnostics, skilled staff shortages in diagnostic labs, growing preference for home healthcare/self-testing, and favourable government initiatives for the adoption of POC testing products are expected to fuel the growth of point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period. There are many research activities on-going in the field of microfluidics technology. For instance, according to a publication from Asian Scientist Magazine in January 2018, a team of scientists led by Professor Masayoshi Tonouchi at Osaka University, Japan have developed a diagnostic lab-on-a-chip which combines terahertz (THz) waves with a microfluidic device. Further, according to a press release from Japan Science and Technology (JST) Agency in May 2016 a research team at RIKEN (research institute in Japan) developed worlds thinnest glass-based flexible microfluidic chip. The Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, such as Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostic, Siemens Healthineers, Sinocare Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Trividia Health Inc., QIAGEN and Quidel.Glucose Monitoring, Cardiometabolic Testing, Infectious Disease,Lateral Flow Assays, Biosensors

