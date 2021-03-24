Dosimetry Equipment Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Dosimetry Equipment Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Thermoluminescent Dosimetry (TLD), Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL), Electronic personal dosimeter (EPD), MOSFET dosimeter, Film badge dosimeter, Quartz fiber dosimeter (QFD)), by Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Defense), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Dosimetry is the measurement, calculation, and assessment of the ionizing dose absorbed by an object, generally a human body. Dosimetry equipment is used to measure the amount of energy deposited by the ionizing radiation through exposure to an external radiation source. Dosimetry equipment is used for monitoring workers who deal with handling hazardous or radioactive waste, particularly in nuclear plants and the medical sector. The different types of Dosimetry equipment are Thermoluminescent Dosimetry (TLD), Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL), Electronic personal dosimeter (EPD), MOSFET dosimeter, Thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD), Film badge dosimeter, and Quartz fiber dosimeter (QFD).

Thermoluminescent Dosimetry (TLD) and Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL). TLD Disometer measures ionizing radiation exposure by measuring the intensity of visible light emitted by a crystal inside the detector when the crystal is heated. The intensity of light emitted is dependent upon the radiation exposure. TLD is further categorized into two types- Calcium Fluoride TLDs and Lithium Fluoride TLDs. Calcium fluoride TLD is used for recording the gamma exposure, and Lithium Fluoride TLD is used for the detection of gamma and neutron exposure. The principle of OSL Disometer is similar to that of TLD Disometer, except that the visible light emitted by the crystal is detected when it is exposed to light, not heat.

The Electric personal dosimeter (EPD) has the ability for continuous monitoring and alarm warnings at pre-set levels and live readout of dose accumulated. This dosimetry equipment is particularly useful in areas where the radiation concentration is high and so the residence time by the wearer is limited. After taking each reading, the dosimeter can be re-set and re-used multiple times. MOSFET dosimeter is a clinical dosimeter used for radiotherapy radiation beams. The main advantages of this dosimeter include the direct reading with a very thin active area which less than 2 ?m and the compact size of about 4mm when packaged. Film badge dosimeter is an older technology meant for one-time use only. The radiation absorption is measured by the amount of change observed in the film when it is being developed. Quartz Fiber Dosimeter (QFD) utilizes the property of quartz to measure the static electricity held on the fiber to indicate the amount of radiation dose. This dosimeter is meant to be used only for a day or a shift.

The technological advancement of dosimeter has been very slow, still using some variation of the technology from decades back. For the need of cheaper and better alternatives of the current dosimeter, recently in 2018, a team of scientists from the Purdue University, Indiana, started the development of a low-cost wearable sensor, which measures the amount of the ionizing radiation by using the metabolic response of yeast. The sensor is a film?type device fabricated on a paper substrate with yeast cells patterned between two electrodes. Exposing a (dry) sensor to high-energy ionizing radiation causes damage to the proteins and DNA of the yeast, which in turn intervenes with the metabolic processes participating in glucose fermentation once the yeast is treated with water. The impairment is detectable as a decrease in the electrical conductivity when compared with non-irradiated yeast and is proportional to the radiation dose exposure. Prof. Babak Ziaie has said that these results highlight the potential of this method for the fabrication of flexible electronics in the near future. The main challenge for such devices is large-scale manufacturing, packaging, and development of handheld readout units.

The demand and need for dosimetry equipment will continue to rise in the coming years. The dosimetry equipment market is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 700 million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3.7% through the forecast period. The growing awareness of the health hazards caused due to radiation and the standards set by international bodies to minimize radiation are the primary driving factor of the dosimetry equipment market. In the medical sector, radiation therapy is used for the treatment of cancer, medical imaging, and the sterilization of products. Thus, there is a need for continuous monitoring of radiation, which is boosting the growth of the dosimetry equipment market. Due to these factors, the healthcare industry is expected to continue leading the dosimetry equipment market during the forecast period. The growing use in research and defense sector is expected to offer new opportunities for investments during the forecast period.Healthcare, Industrial, Defense

