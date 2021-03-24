Blood Culture Tests Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Blood Culture Tests Market Analysis, By Application (Bacteraemia, Fungemia) By Product (Consumables, Instrument) By Technology (Microarray, PCR, Proteomic) By End Use (Hospital Laboratories, Reference laboratories), Forecasts to 2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global blood culture tests market was valued at USD 3857.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7060.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Blood culture tests are procedures done to detect an infection in the blood and identify the cause. Infections of the bloodstream are primarily caused by bacteria but also caused by yeasts or other fungi(fungemia) or by a virus(viremia). Testing is used to identify a blood infection(septicaemia) that can cause sepsis, a serious and life-threatening complication. The global blood culture test is propelled by number of factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, rise in the geriatric population. Number of companies are engaged in the launch of new equipment used in blood culture tests. For instance, BD (Becton, Dickinson and company), a leading global medical technology company has obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the BD BACTEC Standard Aerobic and Standard Anaerobic blood culture bottles in plastic. The new BD BACTEC Standard Aerobic and Standard Anaerobic plastic blood culture bottles are designed for customer convenience for the qualitative culture and recovery of aerobic organisms (bacteria & yeast) and anaerobic microorganisms, respectively, from adult blood culture specimens. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMrieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 BiosystemsBacteraemia, Fungemia,Microarray, PCR, Proteomic,Hospital Laboratories, Reference laboratories

