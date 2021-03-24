Global Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A medical X-ray film scanner is a system that scans medical X-ray film images into computer systems, letting user easily archive many kinds of X-ray films. Radiology X-ray film scanner in this report refers to a medical X-ray film scanner used in radiology department.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiology X-ray Film Scanner in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radiology X-ray Film Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radiology X-ray Film Scanner production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stationary Type

Portable Type

The stationary type radiology X-ray film scanner segment accounted for the largest market share of 88.24% in 2019.

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By application, hospital is the largest segment, with market share of 62.09% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems)

Shanghai Microtek Technology

Angell Technology

iCRco, Inc.

Radlink

JPI Healthcare Solutions

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stationary Type

4.1.3 Portable Type

4.2 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Clinic

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems)

6.1.1 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems) Business Overview

6.1.3 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems) Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 VIDAR Systems Corporation (3D Systems) Key News

6.2 Shanghai Microtek Technology

6.2.1 Shanghai Microtek Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shanghai Microtek Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 Shanghai Microtek Technology Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shanghai Microtek Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shanghai Microtek Technology Key News

6.3 Angell Technology

6.3.1 Angell Technology Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Angell Technology Business Overview

6.3.3 Angell Technology Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Angell Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Angell Technology Key News

6.4 iCRco, Inc.

6.4.1 iCRco, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 iCRco, Inc. Business Overview

6.4.3 iCRco, Inc. Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 iCRco, Inc. Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 iCRco, Inc. Key News

6.5 Radlink

6.5.1 Radlink Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Radlink Business Overview

6.5.3 Radlink Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Radlink Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Radlink Key News

6.6 JPI Healthcare Solutions

6.6.1 JPI Healthcare Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JPI Healthcare Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 JPI Healthcare Solutions Radiology X-ray Film Scanner Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JPI Healthcare Solutions Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JPI Healthcare Solutions Key News

6.7 Trivitron Healthcare

..…continued.

