Port of Gothenburg: Swedish logistics supply must be secured for the future

On Friday 19 March, Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Baylan – together with high profile representatives of global shipping companies and product owners in Sweden – are set to participate in a meeting organized by the Port of Gothenburg. The purpose is to discuss what investments are required in the port and in the Swedish logistics system to strengthen Swedish competitiveness.

“Recently, as a result of the corona pandemic, Swedish companies have been affected by global disruptions in the logistics system. We are now gathering key players in the global logistics system for a joint discussion of the current situation with the Minister. We need to look at what we can do to influence the situation and mitigate the effects on Swedish trade,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority Chief Executive.

Together with local and global players, the Port of Gothenburg has implemented somewhat effective measures to mitigate the effects of container shortages for example, but greater actions are required to overcome the current situation.

“To ensure Swedish competitiveness, we must get more shipping companies and more ocean-going calls to Sweden. With more calls and direct services, the robustness of the logistics systems is strengthened, the supply of empty containers becomes more stable and the risk of goods being left on the dock in, for example, China on the way to Sweden is reduced. In short, it provides a more efficient, more reliable transport system,” said Elvir Dzanic.

The Svea Terminal offers weather-protected transloading in direct connection to the port’s ro-ro and container terminals. Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority.

Big investments underway – but more measures are needed

Today, 30% of Sweden’s imports and exports and more than half of all container freight pass through the Port of Gothenburg. Here, the world’s largest ocean-going vessels are able to call and within a few years, Skandiaporten will be ready and the fairway deepened to 17.5 meters. This is one of many initiatives that paves the way for the port’s continued sustainable development and growth.

Furthermore, the port is implementing a thorough digitization, which is a key factor for fast freight flow as the calls can be processed quicker. Another part is a large expansion of modern, logistics warehousing close to the port, which means that import containers can be quickly put back into the export system. Our investments in efficient transhipment terminals also contribute to optimizing the system.

“We have several important investments that are both decided and started that contribute to a more efficient and environmentally friendly transport system. But we cannot become satisfied. We need to find more ways to strengthen the logistics system, whereas turnover of containers is an important part right now. I am looking forward to having these discussions with the Minister and crucial operators in the transport system, all of whom have various tools and ideas that con move the Swedish logistics system forward.

About the meeting:

On Friday 19 March, 2.10 pm to 2.30 pm, The Gothenburg Port Authority will host a digital press conference after the meeting with Ibrahim Baylan, Sweden’s Minister of Trade and Industry. There will be an opportunity to put questions to the Chief Excecutive and the Chairman of the Board of the Gothenburg Port Authority, as well as two representatives of global container shipping companies during the press conference.

https://roadhaven.com/advert/hd-tur-vs-ned-live-stream-2022-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers-turkey-vs-netherlands-free-stream-2021-online-2/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/live-netherlands-vs-turkey-live-stream-hd-tv-coverage-online-free-2/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/netherlands-vs-turkey-live-free-watch-live-hd-full-world-qualifier-soccer-match-online-2021/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/netherlands-vs-turkey-live-stream-watch-in-hd-full-world-qualifier-match-online/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/hd-netherlands-vs-turkey-live-stream-watch-free-hd-online-tv-free-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watchfree-netherlands-vs-turkey-live-stream-online-how-to-watch-free-tv-coverage/