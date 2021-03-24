Global Smart Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing demand for specialized lighting applications such as horticulture and UV disinfection lighting, the need for a significant number of healthcare facilities to handle a growing number of patients and rising demand for sterile processing areas in the pharmaceutical industry are main factors driving the growth of the smart lighting sector. The gradual transition from conventional lighting to connected lighting, the growth of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies in the field of lighting control systems and the increasing need for PoE-based lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications are expected to bring significant opportunities for Global Smart Lighting Market players in the coming years. Manufacturers of intelligent lighting systems have implemented approaches to expand in the smart lighting market, such as product releases and innovations, alliances, partnerships, collaborations, arrangements, and joint projects. Signify, for instance, purchased Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton in October 2019. The product launch was aimed to strengthen the company’s footprints in North American market. However, amidst the spread of COVID-19 among global economies, the construction sector is expected to show stagnant growth in 2020 impacting the smart lighting market. New development programs are largely based on new constructions, the possibility of which even in the short term is on the lower side. The healthcare sector, though, has a higher probability in these respects. Considering that there are no tax incentives for retrofit facilities (except for the US – EPact 179D), it can be foreseen a rapid drop in retrofit facilities across commercial and industrial vertical lines. Overall, both modern and retrofit systems took major setback.

Major market player included in this report are:

Signify

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brands Inc.

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Zumtobel Group

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit

By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-Use Applications:

Indoor

Outdoor

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market, by Installation Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market, by Offerings, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Lighting Market, by End-Use Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

