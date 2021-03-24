Global Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Electronics Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.Consumer electronics are products intended for everyday use, most often in entertainment, communications and office productivity namely, personal computers, telephones, MP3 players, audio equipment, televisions, calculators, GPS automotive electronics, digital cameras and more. the increasing sales of consumer electronics coupled with the rising dependency owing to the increasing digitalization drives the electronics market towards growth. This rise in electronics demand have propelled manufacturers to ramp up manufacturing capabilities along with Innovation in the products. This further fuel the market growth. However, the spread of the COVID-19 across the globe has brought a negative impact on the industry. As amidst the Pandemic the production facilities of electronics parts have been halted owing to the shutdown in logistics and unavailability of the workforce. Hence with the shortage of electronic components the manufacture of Electronic devices has been negatively impacted. For Instance, Apple Inc. in April 2020 announced to delay the manufacturing of iPhone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company shipped 73.8 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, the handset manufacturing industry in India is estimated to witness USD 1.9 billion worth losses owing to the halt in production amidst the 3-week nationwide lockdown as per the Indian Cellular & Electronic Association of India. Moreover, with the markets opened for only essential services the retail shops and malls selling these electronic items were also closed which brought a steep decline in the sales of the electronic devices which further impact the market growth. Lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Electronics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large manufacturing base in the region coupled with the rising sales of consumer electronics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Canon Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

DRAM

SSD

MCP

Processor

Image Sensor

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Communication Equipment

Enterprise System

Industrial

Personal Electronics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electronics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electronics Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electronics Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

