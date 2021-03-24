Global Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Double Wall Corrugated (DWC) HDPE pipes are similar to normal HDPE pipes except the fact that they have distinct internal & external surfaces, which provides additional stiffness and strength. These pipes are made up of high-density polyethylene(HDPE) that has extremely high life expectancy. These pipes are light weight and used for non-pressure underground sewerage, drainage & cross drainage (pipe culvert) in building construction, including rainwater harvesting purposes. Also, this corrugated pipe is used as underground cable protection and management for signal and telecom, power & optical fiber cable.. Thus, surging utilization in construction sector, rise in demand from telecom industries and growing trend of rainwater harvesting are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per survey of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in India, Foreign Direct Investment collected in Construction Development sector (housing, townships, construction development projects and built up infrastructure) from April 2000 to December 2018 is raised up to USD 24.91 billion. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe around the world. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, many industries are facing extreme difficulties due to the measures being undertaken to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus. With the COVID-19 crisis, the market of double walled corrugated HDPE pipe is also experiencing a substantial decline as the production is insignificant and disruption happening in supply, therefore, this hampers the market growth worldwide. However, volatility prices of raw materials are also the major factor constraining the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hebeish

Kuzeyboru

Corma

Tijaria

Bina Plastic Industries

Euroem

Pars Ethylene Kish

Resintech

Weida

Junxing Pipe Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sn4 Double Wall Corrugated Pipes

Sn8 Double Wall Corrugated Pipes

Others

By Application:

Power Cable Conduit and Telecom Cable Duct

Drainage and Sewerage Lines

Building and Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Double Walled Corrugated HDPE Pipe Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

