Global Prosthetic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Prosthetic is a functional replacement for an amputated or congenitally malformed or missing limb, including upper body prosthetic and lower body prosthetic. More specifically, body prosthetics are applied in the hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation center and others..

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prosthetic in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Prosthetic Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Prosthetic Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Prosthetic Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Prosthetic Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prosthetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prosthetic production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Prosthetic Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Prosthetic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lower Body Prosthetic

Upper Body Prosthetic

Vietnam Prosthetic Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Prosthetic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Vascular Disease Amputees

Truma Disease Amputees

Congenital Disabilities Amputees

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Prosthetic Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Prosthetic Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Prosthetic Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Prosthetic Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Otto Bock

Ossur

Proteor

Fillauer

Ohio Willow Wood

Trulife

Blatchford

Streifeneder

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prosthetic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Prosthetic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Prosthetic Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Prosthetic Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Prosthetic Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prosthetic Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Prosthetic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Prosthetic Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Prosthetic Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prosthetic Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Prosthetic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prosthetic Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Prosthetic Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prosthetic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Lower Body Prosthetic

4.1.3 Upper Body Prosthetic

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Prosthetic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Vascular Disease Amputees

5.1.3 Truma Disease Amputees

5.1.4 Congenital Disabilities Amputees

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Prosthetic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Otto Bock

6.1.1 Otto Bock Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Otto Bock Business Overview

6.1.3 Otto Bock Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Otto Bock Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Otto Bock Key News

6.2 Ossur

6.2.1 Ossur Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ossur Business Overview

6.2.3 Ossur Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ossur Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ossur Key News

6.3 Proteor

6.3.1 Proteor Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Proteor Business Overview

6.3.3 Proteor Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Proteor Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Proteor Key News

6.4 Fillauer

6.4.1 Fillauer Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Fillauer Business Overview

6.4.3 Fillauer Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Fillauer Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Fillauer Key News

6.5 Ohio Willow Wood

6.5.1 Ohio Willow Wood Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ohio Willow Wood Business Overview

6.5.3 Ohio Willow Wood Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ohio Willow Wood Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ohio Willow Wood Key News

6.6 Trulife

6.6.1 Trulife Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Trulife Business Overview

6.6.3 Trulife Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Trulife Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Trulife Key News

6.7 Blatchford

6.6.1 Blatchford Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Blatchford Business Overview

6.6.3 Blatchford Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Blatchford Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Blatchford Key News

6.8 Streifeneder

6.8.1 Streifeneder Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Streifeneder Business Overview

6.8.3 Streifeneder Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Streifeneder Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Streifeneder Key News

6.9 College Park

6.9.1 College Park Corporate Summary

6.9.2 College Park Business Overview

6.9.3 College Park Prosthetic Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 College Park Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 College Park Key News

..…continued.

