Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Analysis In Volume and Value

The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The report offers detailed coverage of Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection industry and main market trends. NDT can determine discontinuities and differences in material characteristics. Some of the techniques used for NDT are ultrasonic testing, electromagnetic testing, leak testing, radiographic testing, liquid penetrant testing, and eddy current testing. NDT has its applications in various industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, infrastructure, and power generation. The report delivers a description of each of the application areas of non-destructive testing. The market within this study has been classified on the basis of NDT techniques, NDT services, and NDT verticals.

Ultrasonic testing uses high-frequency sound waves to detect flaws or variations in properties of the materials. The ultrasonic testing is used to determine the thickness and detect the depth of internal flaws of metallic and non-metallic materials. Ultrasonic rays have a high penetrating power, sensitivity, and accuracy; also, they are non-hazardous. Other techniques such as terahertz imaging and near-infrared spectroscopy have niche applications and the market for the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: General Electric , Mistras Group Inc. , Olympus Corporation , Ashtead Technology Inc. , Nikon Metrology Inc. , Magnaflux Corporation , Zetec Inc. , Eddyfi NDT Inc. , Yxlon International GmbH , Fischer Technology Inc. , Sonatest Ltd. , NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg , Td Williamson, Inc. , Bosello High Technology Srl ,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Other Verticals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

