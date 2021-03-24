Solar-powered UAV Market Is Growing Rapidly

According to a new research report titled Solar-powered UAV Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The latest report on the Solar-powered UAV Market 2021 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines.

Solar powered UAVs are primarily adopted by militaries, defense agencies, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as they can perform activities beyond the scope of human ability. The increasing investments from government agencies in R&D activities will positively impact the growth of the solar-powered UAV market in the defense segment.

Governments in the Americas are investing in several solar-powered UAV development projects to cater to the need for round-the-clock vigilant surveillance to detect incoming threats. The US army is focusing extensively towards the development and procurement of new-age solar-powered UAVs to fight insurgencies and to provide ISR assistance. In terms of geography, the Americas will be the major contributor to the solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle market throughout the next few years.

Global Solar-powered UAV market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, with a Double Number CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Get a Sample PDF copy of Solar-powered UAV Market @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/324145

Key Competitors of the Global Solar-powered UAV Market are:

Boeing, DJI, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Airbus, AeroVironment, Barnard Microsystems, Silent Falcon UAS, Sunlight Photonics,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The ‘Global Solar-powered UAV Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Solar-powered UAV Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Solar-powered UAV market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Fixed-wing UAV

Multiple-rotor UAV

Other

Major Applications of Solar-powered UAV covered are:

Commercial

Defense and Military

Other

To get this report at a profitable rate.: https://www.reportsinsights.com/discount/324145

Regional Solar-powered UAV Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2026?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Solar-powered UAV Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Solar-powered UAV Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Solar-powered UAV market performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/Solar-powered-UAV-Market-324145

About US:

Reports Insights is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Contact US:

Email: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]