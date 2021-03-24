Trona Market 2021: Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Trona, also known as sodium carbonate, is a natural form of sodium sesqui- carbonate. It is named from a Swedish term, which means native salt. The process of extracting soda ash and sodium bicarbonate starts with the material’s heating, followed by refining and purification. Its chemical formula is Na2CO3-NaHCO3:2H2O. In the arid regions, trona forms efflorescent crusts on the walls of caves and mines. Trona is found in deposits. Trona is the odorless, light brown solid or dust used in varied industrial applications such as glass manufacturing and is a common soda ash source. Soda ash is used in paper, chemicals, textiles, and glass. It is used for water conditioning.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016567/

MARKET DYNAMICS

Lower emission of greenhouse gases using trona mineral for soda ash production is projected to promote market growth over the coming years. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems are increasingly being used in multiple utility and industrial boilers and on some industrial processes, which is projected to boost trona demand. Besides, strict government regulations for controlling air pollution is anticipated to create potential opportunity during the forecast period. However, there are limited trona mineral resources, which makes it difficult for large volume production in various countries and may hinder the trona market’s growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Trona Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the trona market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global trona market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading trona market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global trona market is segmented into type and application. By type, the trona market is classified into Natural, Synthetic. By application, the trona market is classified into Soaps & Detergents, Glass, Air Pollution Control, Animal Feed, Paper , Mining, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global trona market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The trona market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the trona market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the trona market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the trona market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the trona market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for trona in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the trona market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the trona market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Solvay Chemicals Inc.

Tata Chemicals North America Inc.

Searles Valley Minerals Inc

TRInternational, Inc.

Genesis Energy L.P.

FMC Corp.

Ciner Resources LP

American Natural Soda Ash Company

General Chemical

Magadi Soda Company

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016567/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]