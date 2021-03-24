Structural Steel Market 2021| Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Structural steel is basically used for building construction. These types of steel come in different shapes and sizes that depend upon their application. Structural steel has features such as high tensile strength, durability, and easy fabrication that makes it useful for a number of applications. This steel is basically used in making towers, high-rise buildings, bridges, long-span structures, sports stadiums, portal frames, and buildings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The structural steel market is going to rise due to its number of applications in different industries such as transport, construction, mining, energy, and many others. The features of structural steel such as corrosion resistance, durability, high tensile strength make it applicable for various applications. There has been a rise in the non-residential and residential buildings across the world, which is driving the structural steel market. An increase in the construction of shopping malls and office spaces have also increased the demand for structural steel.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Structural Steel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the structural steel market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global structural steel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading structural steel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Structural Steel Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into heavy structural steel and light structural steel. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, non-residential, industrial, station and hangers, bridges and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global structural steel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The structural steel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the structural steel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the structural steel market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the structural steel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from structural steel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for structural steel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the structural steel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the structural steel market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ArcelorMittal S.A

SHAGANG GROUP Inc.

HBIS GROUP

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Shyam Steel

China Steel Structure Co.

HYUNDAI-STEEL

Tata Structura

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

