Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market is valued approximately USD 149.53 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Glycidyl methacrylate is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol which is common monomer that is used in the production of epoxy resins. It is ideally suited for coating and resin applications due to its high purity and dual monomer functionality. Also, it provides epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins as epoxies contain di-glycidyl ether of bisphenol A, which efficiently favors its application in polymer and adhesives industry. The product is expected to gain demand from end-user over the forecast years due to the global burden of COVID-19, that adversely impacting in the slowdown of various economies and end-use sectors. This product is routinely used with other monomers for producing polymers with high hardness, strength, water, solvent and thermal resistance. Therefore, rapid growth in plastic industry and prominent application of Glycidyl methacrylate in it, is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Plasticseurope.org, the global production of Plastic was 348 million tons in 2017 which is increased with 359 million tons in 2018. Thus, lucrative growth in plastic industries is expected to drive the growth of marker over the forecast years. In addition, demand for adhesives & sealants to fulfil the growing packaging requirements of food & beverage and e-commerce industries is also likely to accelerate the growth of global market. However, stringent government regulation on the use, sale and labelling of the product is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Glycidyl Methacrylate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of Glycidyl Methacrylate in packaging and e-commerce industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in plastics and adhesive industries across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glycidyl Methacrylate market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemicals

Kowa American Corporation

Estron Chemical

Zhonglan Industry

Jindun Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology

Oswal Udhyog

Merck KGaA

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concentration Above 97%

Concentration Below 97%

By Application:

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

