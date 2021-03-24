Global Anti-Static Shoes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Anti-static shoes are work shoes worn by an advanced laboratory to reduce or eliminate static hazards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Static Shoes in Brazil, including the following market information:

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)

Top Five Competitors in FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market 2019 (%)

The global Anti-Static Shoes market was valued at 887.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 950.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Anti-Static Shoes market size in Francewas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Static Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anti-Static Shoes production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PU/TPU

PVC

Rubber

Others

The type of anti-static shoes includes PU/TPU, PVC and others, and the sales share of PU/TPU in 2019 is about 66.23%, which takes the biggest part.

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)

FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electronics Factory

Food Factory

Laboratory

Others

The applications of anti-static shoes are mainly electronics factory, food factory, laboratory and others. And the sales share of electronics factory accounts for 58.41% in 2019, which takes the most part of the market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anti-Static Shoes Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anti-Static Shoes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Total FranceAnti-Static Shoes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abeba

Aimont

AIRTOX Industries

Honeywell

Keen Footwear

Schuh Weeger

ARTRA

COFRA

Giasco

Gaston MILLE

Jallatte

