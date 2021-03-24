Global Fatty Alcohols Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Fatty Alcohols Market is valued approximately at USD 5.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fatty Alcohols are compounds derived from natural fats and oils. These are high molecular-weight, straight chain primary alcohols which range from 4-6 carbons to as many as 22-26 carbons. Most fatty alcohols in nature are found as waxes which are esters with fatty acids and fatty alcohols. Growing demand for biodegradable and sustainable products on account of reducing petrochemical dependence is expected to remain as a key driving factor for global fatty alcohol market. As rising concerns related to use of petrochemicals and their products om the environment has propelled the use of bio-based, sustainable chemicals. To achieve this the industry has shifted focus on the development of biodegradable products and manufacture chemicals through bio-based raw materials. This has tremendously increased the demand for fatty alcohols during the forecast period. Moreover, rising regulations for certain governmental agencies regarding environmental hazards from the petrochemical based products supports the market growth strengthening the demand for Fatty alcohols. However, Volatile prices of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the use of natural fatty alcohols for the manufacture of detergents and soaps and personal care products owing to their amphipathic nature presents a lucrative market opportunity during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fatty Alcohols market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for fatty alcohol-based surfactants in industrial cleaning, cosmetics and beauty products, food processing and more. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, and mounting population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fatty Alcohols market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

KAO Corporation

Wilmar International Ltd

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Sasol Limited

Godrej Industries Limited

Musim Mas Holdings

Emery Oleochemicals sdn bhd

Procter & Gamble

The Vegetable Vitamins Foods Company Pvt Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Short Chain

Pure & Midcut

Long Chain

Higher Chain

By Application:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

Personal Care

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Pharmaceutical Formulation

Food & Nutrition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fatty Alcohols Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fatty Alcohols Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fatty Alcohols Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fatty Alcohols Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

