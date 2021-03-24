Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Insights Coverd In Depth Country Coverage

Overview Of Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry 2021-2026:

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patient’s pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Covidien, Aesculap Implant Systems, Conmed Corporation, Donjoy, Nuvasive,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Athletes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

