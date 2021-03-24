Global Industrial Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Global Industrial Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 64.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The isolation rules have resulted in short supply and event cancellation and reduced manufacturing and production activities seen across the world. Thus COVID-19 crisis led to some of the sharpest declines in recent times in demand for certain types of oackaging while accelerating the growth of e-commerce shipments across the world. Industrial Packaging are bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere and therefore conserves the product for longer time during storage and transportation specifically with hermetically sealed packaging and secured from external contamination. The rising demand for packaging in major Asian markets such as India and China, strong demand from the food & beverage packaging industry, high optimization in pack size and safety regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by various market players will increase demand for this market. For instance, according to company’s news release in November 2018, Greif Inc. Launched a new high speed production line for small steel drums at Vreeland in The Netherland. This investment will enhance the production of head steel drums(12L to 38L), improving performance, optimizing lead times and offering delivery flexibility. However, Stringent Regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Packaging market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing exports from emerging economies such as China and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grief, Inc.

Mondi PLC

Amcor Limited

WestRock Company

The International Paper Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Orora Limited

Mauser Group N.V

Sigma Plastics Group

Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Drums

IBCS

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Others

By Material:

Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

By Application:

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Oil & Lubricants

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

