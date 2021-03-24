Global Seaweed Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Seaweed powder is made from marine natural seaweed, supplemented by a small amount of marine microalgae. Natural seaweed powder is rich in seaweed polysaccharides, mannitol, amino acids, proteins, vitamins and potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, cobalt and other trace elements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweed Powder in France, including the following market information:

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

ChinaSeaweed Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in ChinaSeaweed Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Seaweed Powder market was valued at 439.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 524 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Seaweed Powder market size in Chinawas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Seaweed Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Seaweed Powder production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural

Gardening

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Seaweed Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Seaweed Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total ChinaSeaweed Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Algea

FMC

Maxicrop

Mara Seaweed

Aquamin

Grower’s Secret

Natural Escentials

Viet Delta

Qingdao Blue Tresure

Rongcheng Jingyi

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seaweed Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Seaweed Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….….continued

