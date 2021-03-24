Global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market 2019 (%)

The global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller market was valued at 322.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 366.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Solar Energy Charge Controller production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

By type, PWM PV solar energy charge controller is the most commonly used type, with about 70% market share in 2017.

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial and Commercial

Residential and Rural Electrification

As of 2017, industrial and commercial application of the PV solar energy charge controller is the largest segment market with a market share of over 90%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

