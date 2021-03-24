Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)

Total Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Casing

4.1.3 Tubing

4.1.4 Line Pipe

4.1.5 Drill Pipe

4.2 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Onshore

5.1.3 Offshore

5.2 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tenaris

6.1.1 Tenaris Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tenaris Business Overview

6.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tenaris Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tenaris Key News

6.2 Vallourec

6.2.1 Vallourec Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview

6.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vallourec Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Vallourec Key News

6.3 TMK Group

6.3.1 TMK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TMK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TMK Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TMK Group Key News

6.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

6.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

6.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Key News

6.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

6.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporate Summary

6.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Business Overview

6.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Key News

6.6 ArcelorMittal

6.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

6.6.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ArcelorMittal Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ArcelorMittal Key News

6.7 SANDVIK

6.6.1 SANDVIK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SANDVIK Business Overview

6.6.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SANDVIK Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 SANDVIK Key News

6.8 Zekelman Industries

6.8.1 Zekelman Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Zekelman Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Zekelman Industries Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Zekelman Industries Key News

6.9 SB international Inc

6.9.1 SB international Inc Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SB international Inc Business Overview

6.9.3 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SB international Inc Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SB international Inc Key News

6.10 Continental Alloys and Services

6.10.1 Continental Alloys and Services Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Continental Alloys and Services Business Overview

6.10.3 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Continental Alloys and Services Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Continental Alloys and Services Key News

6.11 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

6.11.1 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.11.3 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

6.12.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.12.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

6.13.1 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.13.3 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

6.14.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.14.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Key News

6.15 JFE

6.15.1 JFE Corporate Summary

6.15.2 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.15.3 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 JFE Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 JFE Key News

6.16 Interpipe

6.16.1 Interpipe Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.16.3 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Interpipe Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Interpipe Key News

6.17 Voestalpine

6.17.1 Voestalpine Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.17.3 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Voestalpine Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Voestalpine Key News

6.18 Evraz

6.18.1 Evraz Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.18.3 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Evraz Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Evraz Key News

6.19 JESCO

6.19.1 JESCO Corporate Summary

6.19.2 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.19.3 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 JESCO Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.19.5 JESCO Key News

6.20 Jindal Saw

6.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.20.3 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Jindal Saw Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Jindal Saw Key News

6.21 Maharashtra

6.21.1 Maharashtra Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.21.3 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Maharashtra Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Maharashtra Key News

6.22 SeAH Steel

6.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporate Summary

6.22.2 SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.22.3 SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 SeAH Steel Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.22.5 SeAH Steel Key News

6.23 Nexteel

6.23.1 Nexteel Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.23.3 Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Nexteel Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Nexteel Key News

6.24 Hyundai Hysco

6.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Key News

7 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies, (Kilo Tons), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (2015-2020) (USD/Ton)

Table 8. Italy Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

Table 9. List of Italy Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Italy (Kilo Tons), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Italy (Kilo Tons), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Italy, (Kilo Tons), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Italy, (Kilo Tons), 2021-2026

Table 19. Tenaris Corporate Summary

Table 20. Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 21. Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Vallourec Corporate Summary

Table 23. Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 24. Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 25. TMK Group Corporate Summary

Table 26. TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 27. TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporate Summary

Table 29. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 30. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 31. U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporate Summary

Table 32. U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 33. U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 34. ArcelorMittal Corporate Summary

Table 35. ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 36. ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 37. SANDVIK Corporate Summary

Table 38. SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 39. SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Zekelman Industries Corporate Summary

Table 41. Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 42. Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 43. SB international Inc Corporate Summary

Table 44. SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 45. SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Continental Alloys and Services Corporate Summary

Table 47. Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 48. Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

Table 50. Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 51. Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

Table 53. Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 54. Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

Table 56. Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 57. Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporate Summary

Table 59. Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 60. Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 61. JFE Corporate Summary

Table 62. JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 63. JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Interpipe Corporate Summary

Table 65. Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 66. Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Voestalpine Corporate Summary

Table 68. Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 69. Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Evraz Corporate Summary

Table 71. Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 72. Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 73. JESCO Corporate Summary

Table 74. JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 75. JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 76. Jindal Saw Corporate Summary

Table 77. Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 78. Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 79. Maharashtra Corporate Summary

Table 80. Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 81. Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 82. SeAH Steel Corporate Summary

Table 83. SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 84. SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 85. Nexteel Corporate Summary

Table 86. Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 87. Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 88. Hyundai Hysco Corporate Summary

Table 89. Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offerings

Table 90. Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Kilo Tons), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Ton) (2015-2020)

Table 91. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity (Kilo Tons) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 92. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production (Kilo Tons) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 93. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 94. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 95. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 96. The Percentage of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 97. The Percentage of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 98. Dangeguojia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 99. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 100. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Downstream Clients in Italy

Table 101. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

List of Figures

Figure 1. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Type

Figure 2. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size in Italy, (US$, Mn) & (Kilo Tons): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Italy: 2015-2026 (Kilo Tons)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (USD/Ton), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (USD/Ton), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity (Kilo Tons), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Actual Output (Kilo Tons), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in 2020

Figure 23. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Opportunities & Trends in Italy

Figure 24. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Drivers in Italy

Figure 25. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Restraints in Italy

Figure 26. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Value Chain

