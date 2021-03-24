Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

“

The report titled Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2785103/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Meter

Communication System

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2785103/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smart Meter

1.2.3 Communication System

1.2.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Restraints

3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales

3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Landis+Gyr

12.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

12.1.2 Landis+Gyr Overview

12.1.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.1.5 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Landis+Gyr Recent Developments

12.2 Itron

12.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Itron Overview

12.2.3 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.2.5 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Itron Recent Developments

12.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

12.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Overview

12.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Developments

12.4 Silver Spring Networks

12.4.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

12.4.2 Silver Spring Networks Overview

12.4.3 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.4.5 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Silver Spring Networks Recent Developments

12.5 Honeywell Elster

12.5.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell Elster Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.5.5 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Honeywell Elster Recent Developments

12.6 Sensus

12.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sensus Overview

12.6.3 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.6.5 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sensus Recent Developments

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siemens Overview

12.7.3 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.7.5 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.8 EKA Systems (Eaton)

12.8.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Corporation Information

12.8.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Overview

12.8.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.8.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Developments

12.9 Trilliant

12.9.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

12.9.2 Trilliant Overview

12.9.3 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products and Services

12.9.5 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Trilliant Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distributors

13.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2785103/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”