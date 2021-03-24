FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Global-Pak, Flexi-tuff, Isbir

“

Key Players Mentioned: Global-Pak, Flexi-tuff, Isbir, BAG Corp, Greif, Conitex Sonoco, Berry Plastics, AmeriGlobe, LC Packaging, RDA Bulk Packaging, Sackmaker, Langston, Taihua Group, Rishi FIBC, Halsted, Intertape Polymer, Lasheen Group, MiniBulk, Bulk Lift, Wellknit, Emmbi Industries, Dongxing Plastic, Yantai Haiwan, Kanpur Plastipack, Yixing Huafu, Changfeng Bulk, Shenzhen Riversky

Market Segmentation by Product: Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Type A FIBCs

1.2.3 Type B FIBCs

1.2.4 Type C FIBCs

1.2.5 Type D FIBCs

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Industry Trends

2.5.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Trends

2.5.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Drivers

2.5.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Challenges

2.5.4 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) as of 2020)

3.4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Global-Pak

11.1.1 Global-Pak Corporation Information

11.1.2 Global-Pak Overview

11.1.3 Global-Pak FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Global-Pak FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.1.5 Global-Pak FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Global-Pak Recent Developments

11.2 Flexi-tuff

11.2.1 Flexi-tuff Corporation Information

11.2.2 Flexi-tuff Overview

11.2.3 Flexi-tuff FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Flexi-tuff FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.2.5 Flexi-tuff FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Flexi-tuff Recent Developments

11.3 Isbir

11.3.1 Isbir Corporation Information

11.3.2 Isbir Overview

11.3.3 Isbir FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Isbir FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.3.5 Isbir FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Isbir Recent Developments

11.4 BAG Corp

11.4.1 BAG Corp Corporation Information

11.4.2 BAG Corp Overview

11.4.3 BAG Corp FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BAG Corp FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.4.5 BAG Corp FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 BAG Corp Recent Developments

11.5 Greif

11.5.1 Greif Corporation Information

11.5.2 Greif Overview

11.5.3 Greif FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Greif FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.5.5 Greif FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Greif Recent Developments

11.6 Conitex Sonoco

11.6.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information

11.6.2 Conitex Sonoco Overview

11.6.3 Conitex Sonoco FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Conitex Sonoco FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.6.5 Conitex Sonoco FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Conitex Sonoco Recent Developments

11.7 Berry Plastics

11.7.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Berry Plastics Overview

11.7.3 Berry Plastics FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Berry Plastics FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.7.5 Berry Plastics FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Berry Plastics Recent Developments

11.8 AmeriGlobe

11.8.1 AmeriGlobe Corporation Information

11.8.2 AmeriGlobe Overview

11.8.3 AmeriGlobe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 AmeriGlobe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.8.5 AmeriGlobe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 AmeriGlobe Recent Developments

11.9 LC Packaging

11.9.1 LC Packaging Corporation Information

11.9.2 LC Packaging Overview

11.9.3 LC Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 LC Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.9.5 LC Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 LC Packaging Recent Developments

11.10 RDA Bulk Packaging

11.10.1 RDA Bulk Packaging Corporation Information

11.10.2 RDA Bulk Packaging Overview

11.10.3 RDA Bulk Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 RDA Bulk Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.10.5 RDA Bulk Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 RDA Bulk Packaging Recent Developments

11.11 Sackmaker

11.11.1 Sackmaker Corporation Information

11.11.2 Sackmaker Overview

11.11.3 Sackmaker FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Sackmaker FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.11.5 Sackmaker Recent Developments

11.12 Langston

11.12.1 Langston Corporation Information

11.12.2 Langston Overview

11.12.3 Langston FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Langston FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.12.5 Langston Recent Developments

11.13 Taihua Group

11.13.1 Taihua Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Taihua Group Overview

11.13.3 Taihua Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Taihua Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.13.5 Taihua Group Recent Developments

11.14 Rishi FIBC

11.14.1 Rishi FIBC Corporation Information

11.14.2 Rishi FIBC Overview

11.14.3 Rishi FIBC FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Rishi FIBC FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.14.5 Rishi FIBC Recent Developments

11.15 Halsted

11.15.1 Halsted Corporation Information

11.15.2 Halsted Overview

11.15.3 Halsted FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Halsted FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.15.5 Halsted Recent Developments

11.16 Intertape Polymer

11.16.1 Intertape Polymer Corporation Information

11.16.2 Intertape Polymer Overview

11.16.3 Intertape Polymer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Intertape Polymer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.16.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Developments

11.17 Lasheen Group

11.17.1 Lasheen Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Lasheen Group Overview

11.17.3 Lasheen Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Lasheen Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.17.5 Lasheen Group Recent Developments

11.18 MiniBulk

11.18.1 MiniBulk Corporation Information

11.18.2 MiniBulk Overview

11.18.3 MiniBulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 MiniBulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.18.5 MiniBulk Recent Developments

11.19 Bulk Lift

11.19.1 Bulk Lift Corporation Information

11.19.2 Bulk Lift Overview

11.19.3 Bulk Lift FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Bulk Lift FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.19.5 Bulk Lift Recent Developments

11.20 Wellknit

11.20.1 Wellknit Corporation Information

11.20.2 Wellknit Overview

11.20.3 Wellknit FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Wellknit FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.20.5 Wellknit Recent Developments

11.21 Emmbi Industries

11.21.1 Emmbi Industries Corporation Information

11.21.2 Emmbi Industries Overview

11.21.3 Emmbi Industries FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Emmbi Industries FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.21.5 Emmbi Industries Recent Developments

11.22 Dongxing Plastic

11.22.1 Dongxing Plastic Corporation Information

11.22.2 Dongxing Plastic Overview

11.22.3 Dongxing Plastic FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Dongxing Plastic FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.22.5 Dongxing Plastic Recent Developments

11.23 Yantai Haiwan

11.23.1 Yantai Haiwan Corporation Information

11.23.2 Yantai Haiwan Overview

11.23.3 Yantai Haiwan FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Yantai Haiwan FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.23.5 Yantai Haiwan Recent Developments

11.24 Kanpur Plastipack

11.24.1 Kanpur Plastipack Corporation Information

11.24.2 Kanpur Plastipack Overview

11.24.3 Kanpur Plastipack FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Kanpur Plastipack FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.24.5 Kanpur Plastipack Recent Developments

11.25 Yixing Huafu

11.25.1 Yixing Huafu Corporation Information

11.25.2 Yixing Huafu Overview

11.25.3 Yixing Huafu FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Yixing Huafu FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.25.5 Yixing Huafu Recent Developments

11.26 Changfeng Bulk

11.26.1 Changfeng Bulk Corporation Information

11.26.2 Changfeng Bulk Overview

11.26.3 Changfeng Bulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Changfeng Bulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.26.5 Changfeng Bulk Recent Developments

11.27 Shenzhen Riversky

11.27.1 Shenzhen Riversky Corporation Information

11.27.2 Shenzhen Riversky Overview

11.27.3 Shenzhen Riversky FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Shenzhen Riversky FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Products and Services

11.27.5 Shenzhen Riversky Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production Mode & Process

12.4 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Channels

12.4.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Distributors

12.5 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”