Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | NICHIA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Intematix Corporation

The report titled Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Phosphors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Phosphors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NICHIA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Intematix Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, OSAM, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO, Nemoto Lumi-Materials, APN Technology, TOSHIBA MATERIALS, Phosphor Technology, Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material, Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry, Jiangsu Tiancai, Grirem Advanced Materials, Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting, Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

Rare Earth Green Phosphor

Rare Earth Red Phosphor

Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor



Market Segmentation by Application: Lamp Industry

Display Industry

Special Light Industry

Others



The Rare Earth Phosphors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Phosphors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Phosphors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Phosphors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

1.2.3 Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

1.2.4 Rare Earth Green Phosphor

1.2.5 Rare Earth Red Phosphor

1.2.6 Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

1.2.7 Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

1.2.8 Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lamp Industry

1.3.3 Display Industry

1.3.4 Special Light Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Rare Earth Phosphors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Rare Earth Phosphors Market Restraints

3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales

3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Phosphors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NICHIA

12.1.1 NICHIA Corporation Information

12.1.2 NICHIA Overview

12.1.3 NICHIA Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NICHIA Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.1.5 NICHIA Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 NICHIA Recent Developments

12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 Intematix Corporation

12.3.1 Intematix Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intematix Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.3.5 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Intematix Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Dow Electronic Materials

12.4.1 Dow Electronic Materials Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dow Electronic Materials Overview

12.4.3 Dow Electronic Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dow Electronic Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.4.5 Dow Electronic Materials Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Dow Electronic Materials Recent Developments

12.5 OSAM

12.5.1 OSAM Corporation Information

12.5.2 OSAM Overview

12.5.3 OSAM Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OSAM Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.5.5 OSAM Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 OSAM Recent Developments

12.6 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

12.6.1 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Corporation Information

12.6.2 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Overview

12.6.3 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.6.5 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO Recent Developments

12.7 Nemoto Lumi-Materials

12.7.1 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Overview

12.7.3 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.7.5 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Recent Developments

12.8 APN Technology

12.8.1 APN Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 APN Technology Overview

12.8.3 APN Technology Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 APN Technology Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.8.5 APN Technology Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 APN Technology Recent Developments

12.9 TOSHIBA MATERIALS

12.9.1 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Corporation Information

12.9.2 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Overview

12.9.3 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.9.5 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 TOSHIBA MATERIALS Recent Developments

12.10 Phosphor Technology

12.10.1 Phosphor Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Phosphor Technology Overview

12.10.3 Phosphor Technology Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Phosphor Technology Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.10.5 Phosphor Technology Rare Earth Phosphors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Phosphor Technology Recent Developments

12.11 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material

12.11.1 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material Overview

12.11.3 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.11.5 Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

12.12.1 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Overview

12.12.3 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.12.5 Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu Tiancai

12.13.1 Jiangsu Tiancai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Tiancai Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Tiancai Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Tiancai Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.13.5 Jiangsu Tiancai Recent Developments

12.14 Grirem Advanced Materials

12.14.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.14.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Overview

12.14.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.14.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Recent Developments

12.15 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting

12.15.1 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting Overview

12.15.3 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.15.5 Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting Recent Developments

12.16 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

12.16.1 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials Overview

12.16.3 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials Rare Earth Phosphors Products and Services

12.16.5 Shanghai Yuelong New Materials Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rare Earth Phosphors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rare Earth Phosphors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Distributors

13.5 Rare Earth Phosphors Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

