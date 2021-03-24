Prescription Sunglasses Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, Charmant

“

The report titled Global Prescription Sunglasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Prescription Sunglasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Prescription Sunglasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Prescription Sunglasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Prescription Sunglasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Prescription Sunglasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prescription Sunglasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prescription Sunglasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prescription Sunglasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prescription Sunglasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prescription Sunglasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prescription Sunglasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, Charmant, Marchon Eyewear, Fielmann, De Rigo, Rodenstock

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass

CR-39

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults

Seniors



The Prescription Sunglasses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prescription Sunglasses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prescription Sunglasses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Prescription Sunglasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Prescription Sunglasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Prescription Sunglasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Prescription Sunglasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Prescription Sunglasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass

1.2.3 CR-39

1.2.4 Polycarbonate

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Young Adults

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 Mature Adults

1.3.5 Seniors

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Prescription Sunglasses Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Prescription Sunglasses Industry Trends

2.5.1 Prescription Sunglasses Market Trends

2.5.2 Prescription Sunglasses Market Drivers

2.5.3 Prescription Sunglasses Market Challenges

2.5.4 Prescription Sunglasses Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Prescription Sunglasses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Prescription Sunglasses Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Prescription Sunglasses by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Prescription Sunglasses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Prescription Sunglasses as of 2020)

3.4 Global Prescription Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Prescription Sunglasses Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Prescription Sunglasses Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Prescription Sunglasses Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Prescription Sunglasses Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Prescription Sunglasses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Prescription Sunglasses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Prescription Sunglasses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Prescription Sunglasses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Prescription Sunglasses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Prescription Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Prescription Sunglasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Luxottica Group

11.1.1 Luxottica Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Luxottica Group Overview

11.1.3 Luxottica Group Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Luxottica Group Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.1.5 Luxottica Group Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Luxottica Group Recent Developments

11.2 Safilo Group

11.2.1 Safilo Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Safilo Group Overview

11.2.3 Safilo Group Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Safilo Group Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.2.5 Safilo Group Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Safilo Group Recent Developments

11.3 Charmant

11.3.1 Charmant Corporation Information

11.3.2 Charmant Overview

11.3.3 Charmant Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Charmant Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.3.5 Charmant Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Charmant Recent Developments

11.4 Marchon Eyewear

11.4.1 Marchon Eyewear Corporation Information

11.4.2 Marchon Eyewear Overview

11.4.3 Marchon Eyewear Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Marchon Eyewear Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.4.5 Marchon Eyewear Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Marchon Eyewear Recent Developments

11.5 Fielmann

11.5.1 Fielmann Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fielmann Overview

11.5.3 Fielmann Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fielmann Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.5.5 Fielmann Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fielmann Recent Developments

11.6 De Rigo

11.6.1 De Rigo Corporation Information

11.6.2 De Rigo Overview

11.6.3 De Rigo Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 De Rigo Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.6.5 De Rigo Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 De Rigo Recent Developments

11.7 Rodenstock

11.7.1 Rodenstock Corporation Information

11.7.2 Rodenstock Overview

11.7.3 Rodenstock Prescription Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Rodenstock Prescription Sunglasses Products and Services

11.7.5 Rodenstock Prescription Sunglasses SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Rodenstock Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Prescription Sunglasses Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Prescription Sunglasses Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Prescription Sunglasses Production Mode & Process

12.4 Prescription Sunglasses Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Prescription Sunglasses Sales Channels

12.4.2 Prescription Sunglasses Distributors

12.5 Prescription Sunglasses Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”