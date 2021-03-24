Industrial Refractory Materials Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI

“

The report titled Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Refractory Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Refractory Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong, Sujia

Market Segmentation by Product: Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials



Market Segmentation by Application: Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Other



The Industrial Refractory Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Refractory Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Refractory Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.2.3 Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Iron & Steel

1.3.3 Cement/Lime

1.3.4 Nonferrous Metals

1.3.5 Glass

1.3.6 Ceramics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Refractory Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Refractory Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Refractory Materials Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Refractory Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 RHI Magnesita

12.1.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information

12.1.2 RHI Magnesita Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 RHI Magnesita Recent Development

12.2 VESUVIUS

12.2.1 VESUVIUS Corporation Information

12.2.2 VESUVIUS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 VESUVIUS Recent Development

12.3 KROSAKI

12.3.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information

12.3.2 KROSAKI Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 KROSAKI Recent Development

12.4 SHINAGAWA

12.4.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information

12.4.2 SHINAGAWA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 SHINAGAWA Recent Development

12.5 Imerys

12.5.1 Imerys Corporation Information

12.5.2 Imerys Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Imerys Recent Development

12.6 HWI

12.6.1 HWI Corporation Information

12.6.2 HWI Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 HWI Recent Development

12.7 MORGAN CRUCIBLE

12.7.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Corporation Information

12.7.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Development

12.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

12.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

12.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Development

12.9 Minteq

12.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information

12.9.2 Minteq Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Minteq Recent Development

12.10 Resco

12.10.1 Resco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Resco Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Resco Recent Development

12.12 Puyang Refractory

12.12.1 Puyang Refractory Corporation Information

12.12.2 Puyang Refractory Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Puyang Refractory Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Puyang Refractory Products Offered

12.12.5 Puyang Refractory Recent Development

12.13 Sinosteel

12.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinosteel Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sinosteel Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinosteel Products Offered

12.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

12.14 Lier

12.14.1 Lier Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lier Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Lier Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lier Products Offered

12.14.5 Lier Recent Development

12.15 Jinlong

12.15.1 Jinlong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jinlong Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Jinlong Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jinlong Products Offered

12.15.5 Jinlong Recent Development

12.16 Sujia

12.16.1 Sujia Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sujia Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Sujia Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sujia Products Offered

12.16.5 Sujia Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Industry Trends

13.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Drivers

13.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Challenges

13.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”