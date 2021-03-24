Industrial Refractory Materials Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI

“
The report titled Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Refractory Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Refractory Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong, Sujia
Market Segmentation by Product: Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials
Market Segmentation by Application: Iron & Steel
Cement/Lime
Nonferrous Metals
Glass
Ceramics
Other
The Industrial Refractory Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Refractory Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Refractory Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Refractory Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
1.2.3 Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Iron & Steel
1.3.3 Cement/Lime
1.3.4 Nonferrous Metals
1.3.5 Glass
1.3.6 Ceramics
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Refractory Materials Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Refractory Materials Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Refractory Materials Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Refractory Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 RHI Magnesita
12.1.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information
12.1.2 RHI Magnesita Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.1.5 RHI Magnesita Recent Development
12.2 VESUVIUS
12.2.1 VESUVIUS Corporation Information
12.2.2 VESUVIUS Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.2.5 VESUVIUS Recent Development
12.3 KROSAKI
12.3.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information
12.3.2 KROSAKI Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.3.5 KROSAKI Recent Development
12.4 SHINAGAWA
12.4.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information
12.4.2 SHINAGAWA Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.4.5 SHINAGAWA Recent Development
12.5 Imerys
12.5.1 Imerys Corporation Information
12.5.2 Imerys Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.5.5 Imerys Recent Development
12.6 HWI
12.6.1 HWI Corporation Information
12.6.2 HWI Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.6.5 HWI Recent Development
12.7 MORGAN CRUCIBLE
12.7.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Corporation Information
12.7.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.7.5 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Development
12.8 SAINT-GOBAIN
12.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information
12.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Development
12.9 Minteq
12.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information
12.9.2 Minteq Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.9.5 Minteq Recent Development
12.10 Resco
12.10.1 Resco Corporation Information
12.10.2 Resco Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Products Offered
12.10.5 Resco Recent Development
12.12 Puyang Refractory
12.12.1 Puyang Refractory Corporation Information
12.12.2 Puyang Refractory Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Puyang Refractory Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Puyang Refractory Products Offered
12.12.5 Puyang Refractory Recent Development
12.13 Sinosteel
12.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sinosteel Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Sinosteel Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sinosteel Products Offered
12.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development
12.14 Lier
12.14.1 Lier Corporation Information
12.14.2 Lier Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Lier Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Lier Products Offered
12.14.5 Lier Recent Development
12.15 Jinlong
12.15.1 Jinlong Corporation Information
12.15.2 Jinlong Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Jinlong Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Jinlong Products Offered
12.15.5 Jinlong Recent Development
12.16 Sujia
12.16.1 Sujia Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sujia Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Sujia Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sujia Products Offered
12.16.5 Sujia Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Industry Trends
13.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Drivers
13.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Challenges
13.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
