Global Learning Management System Market to be driven at a CAGR of 20% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Learning Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global learning management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode, delivery mode, organisation size, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 30 Billion

The global LMS market is driven by the growth in the e-learning platforms. The learning management systems are propelled by the growing demand for e learning platforms owing to their various advantages like effective learning, cheaper cost, fast course delivery, easy access to content. Additionally, increasing development in internet & communications and deep penetration of cheap smart phones will the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the preference of students for online courses amidst Covid-19 pandemic is expected to shift the trend.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The learning management systems (LMS) are education software which provides with an online platform for various courses. These courses provide with easy access to content in audio-video, online document forms and continuously evaluates the growth and provides with feedback.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

By delivery mode, the market is segregated into:

Distance Learning

Blended Learning

Infrastructure Led Learning

Others

With respect to organisation size, the market is bifurcated into:

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

In terms of end-use, the market is classified into:

Academic Pre-primary K12 Higher education Vocational

Corporate

Others

The regional markets for learning management system include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest share in the global learning management systems market. This can be attributed to advance technological and IT infrastructure. Additionally, the shifting trend for e-learning platforms owing to the convenience and adoption of mobile learning platforms, are expected to aid the growth. Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific is expected to show fastest growth owing to rapid technological advancement in educational sector and presence of key players in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sumtotal Systems LLC, TalentLMS, Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., SAP SE, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, imc AG, Agylia Group Ltd, Neovation Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

