Bisphenol A Market 2021-2026 : Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound with the chemical formula (CH3)2C(C6H4OH)2 belonging to the group of diphenylmethane derivatives and bisphenols, with two hydroxyphenyl groups. It is a colorless solid that is soluble in organic solvents, but poorly soluble in water. BPA is a starting material for the synthesis of plastics, primarily certain polycarbonates and epoxy resins, as well as some polysulfones and certain niche materials. BPA-based plastic is clear and tough, and is made into a variety of common consumer goods, such as plastic bottles including water bottles, sports equipment, CDs, and DVDs. Epoxy resins containing BPA are used to line water pipes, as coatings on the inside of many food and beverage cans and in making thermal paper such as that used in sales receipts.

Bisphenol A is extensively used in the production of polycarbonate plastics. Polycarbonate plastics are widely used in the production of food & beverage containers, impact resistant eye glass lenses, streetlight globes, medical devices, electrical & electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety & sports helmets. Besides this, polycarbonate sheets are used in signboards, windows & window protection, roofing structures, walkways, greenhouses, and construction glazing & skylights. The increasing construction activities, and production of automotive; medical devices, tools & equipment; and containers, bottles & canned packaging for food & beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA to produce polycarbonate plastics.

Bisphenol A Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Bayer Material Science, Dow Chemical, LG Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Samyang Innochem, Teijin, Vinmar International,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Epoxy Resins

Polycarbonates

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Flame Retardants

Polyacrylate

Polysulfone Resins

Polyetherimide

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Appliances

Automotives

Consumer

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Bisphenol A Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Bisphenol A Market Forecast

