Cancer Biomarkers Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, By Biomolecule Type (Genetic, Epigenetic, Proteomic and Glycoprotein Biomarkers), Disease Type (Breast, Blood, Lung Cancer, Others), Profiling Technologies (Imaging technologies, Omic Technologies, Others), Application, Services, Forecasts to 2026

The global Cancer Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 12.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.75%. Cancer is a disease that results when the cellular changes cause the uncontrolled growth and division of cells, while the form of cancer depends on the speed at which the cells grow. Smoking and tobacco, consumption of alcohol, dietary and physical activity can increase the possibilities of cancer. Biomarkers consist of biological, chemical and physical properties which are secreted from tumours or cancer cells and found in blood, tissues, serum, body fluids, urine and are used as an indicator of status of tumour for the presence of cancer. It is used to diagnose and predict various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and many others. Key recent developments in the field of cancer biomarkers pharmaceutical include production of types of biomarkers. For instance, In January 2019, Researchers from the University of Otago and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata have discovered epigenetic markers that are distinctly different in oral cancer tissues compared to adjacent healthy tissues in patients. The factors such as rising public-private investments, growing public recognition about the early diagnostics and developing regulatory framework for biomarkers are fuelling the growth of the market and restricting the growth of tumours. Due to the increasing rates of morbidity and mortality rate of cancer and immense funding from the Government, many cancer research activities have increased to prevent cancer and treatment of cancer is the topmost priority worldwide. The restraints that are generally faced by global cancer biomarkers market are the operational costs associated with the manufacturing process; rigid guidelines for clinical trials, regulatory challenges related to approvals inhibit the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have shifted their focus more on the research and development of biomarkers and related products for rapid treatment of cancer which is driving the growth of this market. For instance, in March 2017, QIAGEN N.V launched its first FDA clear ipsogen JAK2 test for diagnosing patients suspected of having Polycythemia Vera form of blood cancer.The Global Cancer Biomarkers Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, such as 23andMe, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharma Inc., Ambry Genetics, Biomerieux, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celera Corporation (Quest Diagnostics), DiagnoCure Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epigenomics AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Genomic Health, Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Myriad Genetics, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Qiagen N.V. and Radient Pharmaceuticals and Company.Genetic, Epigenetic, Proteomic and Glycoprotein Biomarkers,Breast, Blood, Lung Cancer, Others,Imaging technologies, Omic Technologies, Others

