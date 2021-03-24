DNA and Gene Chip Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

DNA and Gene Chip Market Analysis By Product Type (consumables, instruments), by Application (Cancer Diagnostics, Gene Expression, Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics, Others) and by region Forecasts to 2026

The global DNA and Gene Chip market was valued at USD 4.67 Billion in 2018 and is projected to attain a value of USD 11.25 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 registering a CAGR of 11.6%. DNA and Gene Chip is a combination of technologies used to simultaneously detect expression level of at least ten thousand DNA sequences called genes using a slide with DNA spots attached to it. Microarrays are manufactured by companies using methods which are similar to the production of computer microchip. On the surface of the chip, there are thousands of synthetic, single stranded DNA sequences. These biochips are predominantly used to find out the nature of mutations which are variations in DNA of an organism which can cause ailments. If an individuals body cells contain mutation, then the individuals DNA will not bind properly to sequence on the chip that represents the mutation DNA. The biochip is used to find the relative concentration of nucleic acid by binding targets to probes on the array. The primitive method of DNA array was a colony hybridization but in the late 1990s robotic clones were evolved. The modern form was discovered in 2000s it was found that arrays can be represented in a genome. Affymetrix technology is advantageous because of reduced requirement of reagents and direct synthesis of DNA sequence on the slide.

The market is dominated by five to six key market players Affymetrix, being the largest market share holder. Asia proves to be a favorable market and the key players have expanded their operations to regions like Singapore and China. The market is propelled by the application of DNA and Gene Chip in almost all areas of conventional and non-conventional activities. The DNA and Gene Chip permits the comprehensive and concurrent analysis of ten thousand DNA sequences, which makes it all the more superior to conventional methods. The application of these biochips in fields like Oncology has boosted the market exponentially, cancer being the second most common cause for deaths all over the world, killing about 10 million people across the world. It allows the diagnosis at an early stage and eliminates the requirement of painful procedures like biopsy. The application, which was previously restricted to research institutions and laboratories have been extended to wide range of activities from agrigenomics, which involves the analysis of DNA sequences of crops to augment the crop yield and make it sustainable. The need for personalized medicines in this era has increasingly exploited this biochip procedure in the field of drug discovery. Another factor which has facilitated the market growth is the availability and cost-effectiveness of reagents and other ancillary devices. Although the market looks pleasant in the foreseeable future, the intervention of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) can impede the market in a short span due to its cost effectiveness and specificity.Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMrieux SA.consumables, instrumentsCancer Diagnostics, Gene Expression, Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics, Others

