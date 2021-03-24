MicroRNA (miRNA) Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Kits, Reagents & Consumables), By Tools Type (qRT-PCR, Biomarkers), By Services Type (Microarray Services, Functional Studies Services), By Application Type (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), by End Use Type (Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies), Forecasts to 2026

The global MicoRNA (miRNA) Market was valued at USD 171.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 415.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6%. MicroRNA (miRNA) is a category of miniature noncoding RNA of ?22nt in length which is responsible for RNA silencing and post-transcriptional requirement of gene expression and they target multiple cancer cells at one point. They work via base-pairing with complementary sequences within mRNA molecules. Lately, they have been examined as innovative classes of therapeutic agents for healing a broad range of syndromes including cancers and infections. Key recent developments in the field of miRNA market include development of new product tools. For instance, in 2019, the Nano String Technologies Inc. launched the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler facilitating highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The market is moderately consolidated due to the existence of a large number of pharmaceutical giants as well as emerging players that have great knowledge in the genomics & biotechnology market. These players are involved in joint ventures to develop advanced products. These players are focusing on the development of advanced technologies to improve the quantification, detection, and functional analysis workflows for research. For instance, in September 2018, Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics, a biotechnology company accepted USD 65 million from a joint venture of MPM Capital and Novartis Venture Fund for the advancement of 28-7s lead program to target microRNA modulating proteins for the treatment of cancer.

Recent improvements in MicroRNA applications like potential biomarkers in advanced diagnostics have accelerated new product development and demand for miRNA has increased exponentially. Usage of bioinformatics and technologically advanced systems (such as NGS) are set to drive the market growth. One of the major factors contributing to market growth is the establishment of huge amount of public and private funding. Growth in this market is fuelled by factors such as the advantages of miRNA sequencing over other technologies, increase in launching of products for genomics, and the exponentially decreasing cost of sequencing. Complex nature of MicroRNAs and their instability increase the inconveniency in their development. The problems associated to quantification and the improvement of MicroRNA research tools such as microarrays are assumed to obstruct the market growth. Another major restraint is the limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets.The Global miRNA Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global miRNA Market, such as Agilent Technologies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, NanoString Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., QIAGEN (Exiqon), Rosetta Genomics, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.(Instruments, Kits, Reagents & Consumables,qRT-PCR, Biomarkers,Microarray Services, Functional Studies Services,Cancer, Infectious Diseases,Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies

