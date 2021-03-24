Global Boom Truck Market to be driven at a CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Boom Truck Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global boom truck market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, vehicle class, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Boom truck is a carrier vehicle fitted with a telescopic boom over its frame. It is used in various activities such as construction road development and other civil work.

By product type, the market is divided into:

Crane

Bucket

Based on vehicle class, the industry can be segmented into:

Class 4

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Construction

Logistics

Utilities

Others

The regional markets for boom truck include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share in the global boom truck market. This is attributed to the rapidly increasing infrastructure development and construction activities in emerging economies such as India, and China. Meanwhile, the continuous infrastructure development projects in Europe and North America are expected to show growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Manitex, Inc, Altec, Inc, Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, Dur-A-Lift, Inc, Elliott Equipment Company, Toyota Industries Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

