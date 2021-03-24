Expression Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report

Gene Expression Market By Product and Services (Equipment, Consumables, and Services), By Capacity (Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis and High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026.

The Global Gene Expression Market is forecast to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The method refers to the process of measuring the activity of genes at once in order to comprehend the cellular functions. Confirmation of appropriate gene expression is essential to ensure normal functioning of genes, and any deviation from normal patterns result in the development of some disorder.Gene expression is used to study genetic codes stored in DNA and properties of the expression determine the phenotype of the organism. Certain factors such as an increase in the incidence of cancer, high demand for personalized medicine, and development in R&D activities, especially for gene therapy is fueling the growth of the market.

The major factors fueling the growth of the market are an enhancement in technology, increase in R&D, and development of gene expression database across the globe. Initiatives taken by the governments for genetic research along with high awareness regarding the market is encouraging the growth of the market. Rising demand for personalized medicine and high scope for the growth of the gene expression studies will also fuel the growth of the market.

The high cost of instruments and lack of skilled professionals are the factors that limit the growth of the market. Technological advancement in drug discovery, diagnosis of diseases, and rise in popularity of gene expression tests in emerging nations provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Equipment, Consumables, and Services(Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis and High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

