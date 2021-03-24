Cell Surface Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report

Cell Surface Markers Market By Cell Type, By Product (Antibodies, Pcr Arrays), By Source, By Instrument and Reagent Type, By Application, By End-users And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Global Cell Surface Markers Market is forecast to reach USD 965.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Cell surface markers, which is a type of protein, are usually found on the surface of specific cell types. With the help of this protein, a particular kind of cells can be identified and categorized. Cell surface markers are useful in research activities for determining the effect of drugs. It is also an effective means for providing personalized medication because, with the help of cell surface markers, physicians can analyze cell isolation of the care user and provide with the necessary therapy.In recent years, the cell surface markers market is experiencing significant growth. The combination of different factors drives market growth. One of the mentionable driving factors is the rise in the occurrence rate of cancer and other autoimmune diseases. Such an increase in the occurrence rate of cancer has stimulated the demand for developing simple disease identification solutions and automatize it. Hence, the rise in the occurrence rate of autoimmune diseases is positively impacting the growth of the market. It is mentionable here that the increase in the occurrence rate of diseases like cancer is also increasing the disease burden on occurring nations that have resulted in an increased emphasis on minimizing the disease diagnosis cost. This emphasis on reducing disease diagnosis cost is positively impacting the cell surface markers market because it is an effective and economical means of identifying such autoimmune health conditions. In addition to the mentioned factor, in recent years, there has also been a raised expenditure on technological advancements in the healthcare sector. The rise in healthcare technological advancements is also boosting the growth of the market.

North America is observed to be dominating the market. This region’s market dominance is the result of the rise in the use of cell surface markers in personal medication, increased number of R&D activities, and elevated emphasis on drug development and discovery.

Key players are emphasizing on collaborations with other entities present in the market like academic research institutions and laboratories, focusing on their R&D for producing cell-specific antibodies. Such efforts are made by the key players to penetrate the untapped market and retain its market position. Janssen Diagnostics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Techne, Genscript, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V.

The companies have focused on R&D for producing cell-specific antibodies and collaborations with other entities present in the market to retain their market dominance.

