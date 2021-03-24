Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, By Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic & Carbon Compounds) By Application Type (Prosthetics and Implants, Tissue Engineering, Artificial Hearing Aid, Prototyping) By State Type (Liquid, Powder), Forecasts to 2026

The global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market was valued at USD 0.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.5 %. Biocompatible 3D printing materials are extensively used in various 3D printing processes as a raw material. Their area of application in 3D printing includes, bio fabrication, prototyping of various body parts, medical research and development purposes. Key recent developments in field of Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials include, introduction of the desktop SLA technology, launch of the dental SG resin for long term applications,The 3D-printing material producing companies are involved in development of low-cost biocompatible 3D printing materials which can be used in a wide range of applications. The global market is propelled by a number of factors such as growth of the 3D printing industry, growth of the medical implants and prosthetics segment, strategic developments by market players such as partnerships and agreements, favorable biocompatible 3D printing material research funding scenario, and technology development pressure on the researchers due to the changing industry requirements.

The biocompatible 3D printing material market is much fragmented and includes a large number of industry giants as well as emerging players. Additionally, the emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the biocompatible 3D printing materials market, owing to availability of research funding, and favorable regulatory scenario for emerging techiques. photopolymerized biomaterials, low resin viscosity biocompatible 3D printing materials for high resolution applications, etc.The major industry players in the biocompatible 3D printing materials are, Stratasys Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., EnvisionTEC Inc., Concept Laser, Evonik Industries AG, 3D Composites, 3D Systems Inc., EOS Germany, Formlabs Inc., Renishaw Plc.Metal, Polymer, Ceramic & Carbon Compounds,Prosthetics and Implants, Tissue Engineering, Artificial Hearing Aid, Prototyping,Liquid, Powder

