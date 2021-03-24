In vivo CRO Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report

In vivo CRO Market Analysis, By Type (Rodent-Based, Non-Rodent Based), by GLP Type (Non-GLP, GLP Toxicology), by Indication (Autoimmune, Pain Management, Oncology, CNS Conditions, Diabetes, Obesity, Others), Forecasts to 2026

The global In vivo CRO Market was valued at USD 3072.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5786.4 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Contract research organizations (CROs) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations, and universities. Key recent developments are: In June 2019, Crown Bioscience announced four new preclinical translational NASH models in development.Shifting of preference of pharmaceutical industries toward the outsourcing clinical and preclinical trials to focus on their core business, increasing frequency of outsourcing R&D activities, the increase in number of patients and occurrence of various diseases across the globe increases the number of products are the factors which drive the contract research organization market. For example, In December 2018, BTS Research has passed USDA inspection with zero error clinical trials.The Global In vivo CRO Market study postulates constructive intuition globally which includes the companies who are the key players in Global In vivo CRO Market, such as American Preclinical Services, LLC, BTS Research, Charles River Laboratories, Chiltern International Ltd., Crown Bioscience, Eurofins Scientific, Evotec, ICON PLC, INC Research, inVentiv Health, Parexel International, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), PRA Health Sciences, Quintiles, Taconic Biosciences and Theorem Clinical Research.Rodent-Based, Non-Rodent Based,Non-GLP, GLP Toxicology,Autoimmune, Pain Management, Oncology, CNS Conditions, Diabetes, Obesity, Others

