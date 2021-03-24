Cochlear Implant (CI) Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Cochlear Implant (CI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fitting Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), by End-User (Adults, Pediatric), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This report on the cochlear implant (CI) market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible developments in the forecast duration. For this study, historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

The global cochlear implant (CI) market was valued at around USD 1.8 billion and is expected to cross a valuation of more than USD 3.5 billion by 2025. Cochlear Implant (CI) is a neuroprosthetic electronic medical device, which is surgically implanted in the ear to provide a sense of sound to a person with a hearing loss. The CI directly transmits sound signals to the brain and is proven better than other hearing aids.

According to the WHO, about 466 million people globally have disabling hearing loss out of which 34 million are children. Estimations tell that about by 2050, the number of people with hearing loss will go to 900 million. The growing prevalence of hearing disabilities around the world is the key driving factor of the CI market. Technological advancements, initiatives by key players, and favorable regulations by the government are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing need for hearing aids and an increase in the adoption of hearing implants is also boosting the growth of the market. The global production of hearing aids meets only 10% of the global requirement, providing lucrative opportunities for new players. The restraints on the market include lack of trained professionals, high cost of treatment, and alternative treatment options.

Based on the type of fitting, the unilateral implantation controls a majority stake, accounting for more than 55% of the market share in 2018, and will continue on the same trajectory due to its low cost compared to bilateral implantation. Bilateral implantation segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as many countries are only offering reimbursement policies for bilateral implantation. In terms of end-user, the adults’ segment is in the lead due to the large patient base and a growing geriatric population. Based on region, North America is dominating the market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the extensive patient base and increasing funding in healthcare.Unilateral, Bilateral,Adults, Pediatric

