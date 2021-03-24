Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, by Product, by End-user by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This report on the cardiac care medical equipment market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible developments in the forecast duration. For this study, historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the growth of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

Cardiac care medical equipment is used for the diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring of the heart abnormalities. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death worldwide. In 2018, more than 21 million people died because of CVD, which is 35% of global deaths. The prevalence of CVD and the rise of geriatric patients are the key driving factors of the cardiac care medical equipment market. The increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, global focus of using minimal or non-invasive devices, and the developing healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of robotic systems for the treatment of CVD has increased the demand for cardiac care medical equipment.

Advancements in the production of small and portable devices for diagnostics and surgeries as well as usage of the software as a differentiator are expected to open new opportunities in the coming years. On the downside, the lack of skilled professionals to perform cardiovascular surgeries using advanced devices may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, hospitals remain the leading segment, which accounted for about 70% of the cardiac care medical equipment market in 2016. Based on region, North America is expected to lead the market owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced equipment and the high amount of investments made in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is also expected to show a significant amount of growth during the forecast period because of the developing healthcare infrastructure and an already existing large patient pool.

