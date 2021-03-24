Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Analysis, By Surgery Type (Direct Neuropathy, Nerve Grafting, Neuromodulation Surgery, Stem Cell Therapy) and By Product Type (Biomaterial, Neuromodulation Surgery Devices), Forecasts to 2026

The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market was valued at USD 7.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.90 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9%. The nervous system is comprised of the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The nerves are fragile and can easily be damaged due to external shocks and even injuries that might not seem severe. This is the reason why injury to the nervous system that includes neurodegenerative diseases and trauma are very common.It is because of these factors that the nerve repair and regeneration segment under healthcare has always been the focus on scientific research and innovation. The categories of surgical requirements are vast, and so are the readily introduced surgical products in the market. The well-established healthcare industry is witnessing a constant shift towards more and more precision in complicated surgeries, whereas the government healthcare funding and improving insurance coverage in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are driving the market growth for both biomaterial and surgical devices. Despite the impressive scientific progress in this field, unskilled healthcare personnel and the bureaucratic procedures for obtaining medical certifications and approvals often hinder the market growth.AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova PLC (Cyberonics Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Orthod Group Ltd., Polyganics B.V., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics Inc.Direct Neuropathy, Nerve Grafting, Neuromodulation Surgery, Stem Cell Therapy,Biomaterial, Neuromodulation Surgery Devices

